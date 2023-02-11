Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for approximately 0.3% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $19,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Dollar General by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 388,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,139,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DG. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Dollar General to $265.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.44.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $229.59 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

