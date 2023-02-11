Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 335,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,631,000 after buying an additional 23,198 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 434.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 187,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,964,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $59.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $88.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

