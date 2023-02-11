Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DOCS. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Doximity from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Doximity from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Doximity in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Doximity from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.20.

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $31.72 on Friday. Doximity has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $62.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average of $32.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 65.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Doximity had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 29.59%. The company had revenue of $102.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Doximity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Doximity by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Doximity by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Doximity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,712,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Doximity by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 697,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,421,000 after acquiring an additional 349,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

