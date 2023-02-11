Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Doximity from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Doximity from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.20.

DOCS stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 65.02, a P/E/G ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average of $32.77. Doximity has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $62.52.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $102.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.86 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 29.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 98.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

