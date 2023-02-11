DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS) Short Interest Up 87.5% in January

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of DPCS stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 199 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,369. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $10.36.

Get DP Cap Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Institutional Trading of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPCS. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 102.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 50.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 24,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Cap Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.