Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Short Interest Up 775.0% in January

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 775.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.0 days.
Dream Impact Trust Price Performance
Shares of Dream Impact Trust stock remained flat at $3.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29. Dream Impact Trust has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $4.80.
Dream Impact Trust Company Profile
