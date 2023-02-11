Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Short Interest Up 775.0% in January

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 775.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.0 days.

Dream Impact Trust Price Performance

Shares of Dream Impact Trust stock remained flat at $3.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29. Dream Impact Trust has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $4.80.

Get Dream Impact Trust alerts:

Dream Impact Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Impact Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Impact Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.