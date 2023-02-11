Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $292.53

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 292.53 ($3.52) and traded as high as GBX 300.46 ($3.61). Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 296.50 ($3.56), with a volume of 95,936 shares trading hands.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 292.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 284.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £434.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,220.83.

Get Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust alerts:

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.03%. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.75%.

Insider Activity at Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Company Profile

In other Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust news, insider Howard Williams acquired 126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 285 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of £359.10 ($431.66).

(Get Rating)

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.