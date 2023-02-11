Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DX. Credit Suisse Group raised Dynex Capital from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Dynex Capital from $16.50 to $15.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Dynex Capital from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jonestrading lifted their price objective on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

Shares of DX opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.81. Dynex Capital has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $17.06. The stock has a market cap of $654.00 million, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.20). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 165.13%. The firm had revenue of $30.53 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynex Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,107,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 774.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 914,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,660,000 after buying an additional 810,303 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,460,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,014,000 after buying an additional 751,053 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 3,181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 477,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,622,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,198,000 after buying an additional 412,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

