EAC Hits 1-Day Volume of $4,210.70 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last seven days, EAC has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. EAC has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and $4,210.70 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.15 or 0.00431494 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015324 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000837 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00017628 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01101178 USD and is up 1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,445.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.