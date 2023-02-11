EAC Price Tops $0.0112 on Major Exchanges (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One EAC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. EAC has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $4,630.66 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.10 or 0.00432695 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015360 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000852 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00017561 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01101178 USD and is up 1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,445.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

