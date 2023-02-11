Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EBMT. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $144.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $22.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 8.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,529,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 114,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 51,381 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 114,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

