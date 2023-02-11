Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eagle Financial Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Shares of Eagle Financial Bancorp stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 million, a P/E ratio of 43.10 and a beta of -0.03. Eagle Financial Bancorp has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $22.00.

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The firm, through its subsidiary, Eagle Savings Bank, provides financial banking services. It also offers deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company was founded on February 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

