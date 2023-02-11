EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) Short Interest Down 57.3% in January

EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the January 15th total of 79,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EBET by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EBET by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EBET by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EBET in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EBET by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

EBET stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. 1,607,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,488,955. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16. EBET has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

EBET, Inc develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP.

