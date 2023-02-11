Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,386 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 38.5% in the second quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 104.2% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 80.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on RIVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of RIVN opened at $18.85 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.92.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.89 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 714.01% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $497,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $58,067.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,199.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $497,086.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

