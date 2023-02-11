Edge Capital Group LLC Has $134,000 Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after buying an additional 6,803,282 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,317,000 after acquiring an additional 851,066 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $1,109,194,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,879,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,912,000 after purchasing an additional 291,424 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 12,561,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,606,000 after purchasing an additional 696,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $80.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $93.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 20,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,671,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,337,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 20,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,671,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,337,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 705,348 shares of company stock worth $56,215,273 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.