Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRM. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,549,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,927,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,342,000. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 21,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,695,000.

NYSE:PRM opened at $8.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $13.37.

In related news, Vice Chairman Khouri Haitham sold 22,599 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $247,685.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,383,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,163,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

