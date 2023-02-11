Edge Capital Group LLC Reduces Stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,134 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KREF. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at $56,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

KREF stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 272.77, a quick ratio of 309.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $21.75.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 688.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KREF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities cut their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.