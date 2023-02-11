Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 92,208 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 92,208 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 28,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,500,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,062,000 after purchasing an additional 522,086 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DD opened at $75.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.99. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $84.08. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

