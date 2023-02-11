Edge Capital Group LLC Takes Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of RH by 5,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in RH by 1,490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in RH in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $37,769.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,152.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 448,942 shares of company stock valued at $116,299,175 in the last 90 days. 21.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RH opened at $306.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. RH has a twelve month low of $207.37 and a twelve month high of $427.99. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $288.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.67.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.95. RH had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $869.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 25.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RH shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of RH from $375.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $254.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of RH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.56.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

