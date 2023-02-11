Edgecoin (EDGT) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Edgecoin has a total market capitalization of $215.44 million and approximately $27.51 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Edgecoin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Edgecoin Profile

Edgecoin’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 215,263,000 tokens. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgecoin’s official website is www.edgecoinbank.com. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

