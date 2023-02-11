Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Maxim Group from $90.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Edible Garden Stock Up 5.7 %
EDBL stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Edible Garden has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $90.00.
Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter.
Edible Garden Company Profile
Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edible Garden (EDBL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Edible Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edible Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.