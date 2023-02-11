Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 766.7% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Edify Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EAC remained flat at $10.19 during midday trading on Friday. 18 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,554. Edify Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAC. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Edify Acquisition by 9.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 571,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Edify Acquisition by 14.3% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 117,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edify Acquisition by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 671,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 445,031 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Edify Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Edify Acquisition by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 25,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About Edify Acquisition

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

