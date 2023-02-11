ELIS (XLS) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,834.05

ELIS (XLS) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. ELIS has a total market cap of $26.34 million and approximately $1,834.05 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ELIS has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000603 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010151 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00047537 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031562 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001950 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019630 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00221389 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002936 BTC.

ELIS Profile

XLS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.13512183 USD and is up 3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,877.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.