Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,295,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,972 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,898,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,992,447,000 after purchasing an additional 246,451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,160,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $707,559,000 after purchasing an additional 108,080 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,289,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,653,000 after purchasing an additional 87,907 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $230.49 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $285.00. The stock has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.53.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Further Reading

