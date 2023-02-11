Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $72.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.73 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNC. Bank of America lowered Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Centene from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,213,605 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.