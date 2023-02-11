Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 3,238 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 358.3% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 33.3% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 57,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 14,467 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 117.8% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 207.3% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 16,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OXY. Citigroup lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.18.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $65.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.32. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $77.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

