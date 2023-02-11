Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,448 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. United Bank grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW opened at $165.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $213.63. The firm has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.96, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at $329,162,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,162,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,978 shares of company stock worth $39,593,965 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.52.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

