Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Trims Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Eaton by 339.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,351 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Eaton by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,896,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,200,000 after acquiring an additional 201,699 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,617,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,918,000 after acquiring an additional 247,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Eaton by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,896,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,418,000 after acquiring an additional 381,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $170.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.68. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $171.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Oppenheimer downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

