Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00 to $4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.09. Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Emerson Electric from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.38.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $85.85 on Friday. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 608,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

