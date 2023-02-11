Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys 125,300 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 101.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,300 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $18,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605,802 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,635,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,019,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,817,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 177.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,182,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.57.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $75.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.99. The stock has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

