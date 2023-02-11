Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $19.49 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of Motorola Solutions worth $19,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.80.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $271.52 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $275.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.60.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 439.68% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.02, for a total transaction of $321,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,905,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.02, for a total value of $321,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,905,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,825 shares of company stock valued at $25,099,492. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.