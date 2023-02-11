Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases 56,200 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 195.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 56,200 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Biogen worth $22,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 526.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 87.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 564.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.85.

Insider Activity

Biogen Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $286.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.22. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.98.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.