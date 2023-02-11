Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases 70,193 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,193 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $12,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $65.63 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.88 and its 200-day moving average is $66.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.