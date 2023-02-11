Employees Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 227.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 124,344 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.09% of CF Industries worth $17,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 8.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 9.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF opened at $90.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $119.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.50%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on CF Industries from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on CF Industries from $119.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CF Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

