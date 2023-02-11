Employees Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 618.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of Verisk Analytics worth $13,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DMG Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRSK opened at $176.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.56. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $222.11. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Several research firms have commented on VRSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.36.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

