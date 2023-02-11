Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) PT Lowered to C$6.50 at CIBC

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.29 million, a PE ratio of -315.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $39.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.48 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 478.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,777 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 40,343 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. HRT Financial LP increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 93,015 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 32,968 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,513,439 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 168,710 shares in the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

