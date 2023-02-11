Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Upgraded to Buy by Pi Financial

Pi Financial upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.88.

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $599.29 million, a P/E ratio of -315.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $39.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.48 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,788,914 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,116,000 after purchasing an additional 232,254 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 29.5% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,555,908 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,369 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,513,439 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 168,710 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 5.9% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,755,426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 210,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 3.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 697,935 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 21,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

