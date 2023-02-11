Energi (NRG) Market Capitalization Reaches $11.96 Million

Energi (NRG) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 11th. Energi has a market cap of $11.96 million and $151,055.67 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Energi has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000899 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00082396 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00062841 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000407 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010439 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00024018 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 61,523,961 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.