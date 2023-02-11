Energizer (NYSE:ENR) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Energizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut Energizer from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. Energizer has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Energizer had a positive return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $765.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.19%.

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $28,044.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,142.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 61,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 956,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,479 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

