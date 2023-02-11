EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of EngageSmart in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of EngageSmart in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on EngageSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.36.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

EngageSmart Stock Performance

Shares of ESMT opened at $20.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 174.43 and a beta of 0.55. EngageSmart has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at EngageSmart

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 million. EngageSmart had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EngageSmart will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EngageSmart news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $494,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,099,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,432,812.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EngageSmart

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EngageSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.