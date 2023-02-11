EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) PT Raised to $24.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on EngageSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

EngageSmart Price Performance

EngageSmart stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. EngageSmart has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $24.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 174.43 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). EngageSmart had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EngageSmart will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $494,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,099,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,432,812.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EngageSmart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESMT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in EngageSmart by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EngageSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart Company Profile



EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.



