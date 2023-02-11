EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) PT Raised to $24.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.67% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on EngageSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.36.
EngageSmart stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. EngageSmart has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $24.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 174.43 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.12.
In related news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $494,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,099,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,432,812.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESMT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in EngageSmart by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EngageSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
