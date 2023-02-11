Enjin Coin 1-Day Volume Reaches $27.82 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00002083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $453.18 million and $27.82 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Enjin Coin has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002451 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.09 or 0.00432390 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,232.99 or 0.28643455 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000194 BTC.
About Enjin Coin
Enjin Coin launched on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog.
Enjin Coin Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
