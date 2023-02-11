Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 201,514 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $12,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 39,800 shares of company stock worth $955,819 over the last 90 days. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $26.37 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

