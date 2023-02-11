Envista (NYSE:NVST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $660.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.40 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 9.46%. Envista’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Envista Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $39.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.43. Envista has a twelve month low of $31.67 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Envista alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envista

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVST. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Envista during the 1st quarter worth $30,335,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Envista by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,050,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,488,000 after acquiring an additional 430,924 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Envista by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 954,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,498,000 after acquiring an additional 300,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,702,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,208,000 after purchasing an additional 270,768 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Envista by 431.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 226,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 184,010 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Envista Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVST shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.