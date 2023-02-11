Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the January 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Epiroc AB (publ) Stock Down 3.1 %

EPOKY stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.19. 129,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.20. Epiroc AB has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $23.01.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Epiroc AB (publ) had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Epiroc AB will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

EPOKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 190 to SEK 192 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Danske lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.86.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

