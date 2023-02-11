EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

EQT has raised its dividend by an average of 66.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. EQT has a dividend payout ratio of 9.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EQT to earn $6.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

NYSE:EQT opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EQT has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in EQT by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

