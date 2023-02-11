EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Holdings Trimmed by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,126 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in EQT during the third quarter valued at $45,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in EQT by 925.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $51.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 13.27%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQT shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities reduced their price target on EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

