Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equifax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $212.67.

Equifax Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE EFX opened at $206.16 on Friday. Equifax has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $243.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.12 and its 200 day moving average is $194.37.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.59%. Equifax’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 60.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,069,000 after purchasing an additional 63,735 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 12.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,138,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Equifax by 22.3% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

