Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,260,000 shares, a growth of 125.7% from the January 15th total of 4,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Esports Entertainment Group Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GMBL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 75,958,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,528,568. Esports Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative net margin of 338.81% and a negative return on equity of 2,169.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Esports Entertainment Group will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Esports Entertainment Group

About Esports Entertainment Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 458.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,205,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 989,507 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 303,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 68,351 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.