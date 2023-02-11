Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,260,000 shares, a growth of 125.7% from the January 15th total of 4,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Esports Entertainment Group Stock Down 6.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ GMBL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 75,958,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,528,568. Esports Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20.
Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative net margin of 338.81% and a negative return on equity of 2,169.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Esports Entertainment Group will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Esports Entertainment Group
About Esports Entertainment Group
Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.