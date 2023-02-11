Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Receives $19.24 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.24.

Several analysts have weighed in on EURN shares. Jonestrading upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oddo Bhf lowered Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €24.20 ($26.02) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Euronav from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Euronav alerts:

Institutional Trading of Euronav

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Amundi increased its position in Euronav by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Euronav by 240.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Euronav by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Stock Performance

Euronav Cuts Dividend

NYSE:EURN opened at $15.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average of $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.28. Euronav has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 0.61%.

About Euronav

(Get Rating)

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.